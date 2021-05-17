Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

