Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $160.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.