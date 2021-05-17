Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

EWC stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $37.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

