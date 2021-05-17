Kendall Capital Management Invests $300,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $150.90 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.