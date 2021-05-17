Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $438.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.52 and its 200 day moving average is $410.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.24 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

