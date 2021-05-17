KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RXRX. Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

RXRX opened at $21.18 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

