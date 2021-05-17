KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

HWM stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

