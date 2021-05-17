KeyCorp Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Overweight

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

AAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AAT stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

