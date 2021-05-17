Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.65.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

