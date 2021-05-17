Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $60.44. 2,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.14.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $8,160,157. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.