Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Sells $774,900.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KNSL stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

