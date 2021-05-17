KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

