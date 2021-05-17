KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KNBE opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.