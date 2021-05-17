Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

