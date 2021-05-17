Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.23 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

