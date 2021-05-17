Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

PKB stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

