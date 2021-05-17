Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

