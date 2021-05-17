Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

