Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $296,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,162,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,244,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.