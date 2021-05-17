Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

