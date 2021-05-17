Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

KHNGY traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

