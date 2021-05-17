KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $14.49 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $29,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,458. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

