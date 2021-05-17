Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $412,662.25 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

KYMR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

