Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.99. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $177.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.