Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

