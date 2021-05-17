Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $157.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

