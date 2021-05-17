Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after buying an additional 1,512,228 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

