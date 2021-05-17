Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $572,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

PSQ stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

