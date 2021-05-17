Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

