Landstar System’s (LSTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.12 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.