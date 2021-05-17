Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

