Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.87

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 30225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of research firms have commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $548.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.