Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 17,390 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.31. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average is $177.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

