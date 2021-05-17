Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.45. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,928. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,193. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.