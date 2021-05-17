Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.97. 41,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

