Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,909 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$52.90 during midday trading on Monday. 246,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

