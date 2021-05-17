Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $744,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

