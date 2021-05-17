Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.31. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average is $177.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

