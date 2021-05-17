Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $93,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,110. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.90 and a 200 day moving average of $284.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

