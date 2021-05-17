LDR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 2.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTS opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

