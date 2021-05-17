LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 271,578 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,578 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust accounts for 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

