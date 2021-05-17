Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

