Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.35. 167,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.