Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.