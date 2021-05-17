Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $242.10 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

