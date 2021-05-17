Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $48.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:LEG opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $1,345,068. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

