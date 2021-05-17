Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 183.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

