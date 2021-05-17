Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.18 ($8.45).

Leoni stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.47. The firm has a market cap of $367.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

