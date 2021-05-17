Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases 1,193 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 1.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

RRC stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

