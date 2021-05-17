Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.07 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

